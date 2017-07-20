Wildrose Statement on Child and Youth Advocate Report

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Children’s Services Minister Jason Nixon released the following statement on the most recent Child and Youth Advocate Report on the deaths of three young children of Indigenous heritage:

“The heartbreaking stories of these three children’s short lives serve as yet another reminder of just how important it is to make constructive changes to our child intervention system.

“It is deeply troubling to learn that the details in these cases echo the story of 9-month-old Sharon, who the Advocate released an Investigative Review on in October 2016.

“The government has accepted but not planned to implement recommendations from that report, and has also not shared the results of any internal reviews covering this period.

“Currently there is no binding legislation that ensures recommendations are implemented, a concern that we highlighted during Bill 18 debate this spring.

“We must do better. The three recommendations in this report must be implemented in a timely manner.

“This report, by nature of the fact that charges were laid in all three deaths, also highlights ongoing questions surrounding publication bans related to the deaths of children in care.

“I will continue to strive for increased accountability and will consider all options related to transparency during the ongoing Ministerial Child Intervention Panel.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

