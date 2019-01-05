Wind Warning in Southwest Alberta and Snowfall Warning in the Mountain Parks - Gateway Gazette

A wind and heavy snow warning is in place for southwest Alberta which is experiencing gusts of up to 160 kilometres per hour. In addition, 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected in the mountain parks.

Commercial vehicles are having difficulty travelling along highways 22 and 3. RCMP have set up checkpoints at the intersection of highways 22 and 3 near Lundbrook and the intersection of Highways 2 and 533 near Nanton to advise larger, light commercial and recreation vehicles not to travel in the area.

All drivers should proceed with caution and should be prepared to stop if conditions become difficult. Motorists are strongly advised to carry an emergency road kit.

Strong winds are expected for the remainder of today and Friday.

Wind has the potential to create visibility issues.

Know before you go – check 511 Alberta for the latest real time road conditions.