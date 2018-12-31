Winners Announced in Okotoks’ 2019 Calendar Photo Contest - Gateway Gazette

Anna Shearer’s winter photo of the original Laurie Boyd Bridge over the Sheep River was selected as the top image for the Town’s 2019 Conservation Calendar and will be showcased on both the cover and inside the calendar.

Shearer, of Okotoks, had the goal of capturing the bridge that her family is fond of and features the urban perspective and architectural features she loves about the bridge—the curve and the lines.

”I’ve always loved that bridge. One of the things I really loved about it was it had that really nice curve—it’s not a flat bridge,” said Shearer. “I liked the way it blended in really well with its surroundings because of its colours—and the bridge has this awesome leading line that takes you right into the picture, toward the sky and the colours. I love how it all fits.”

“The quality of submissions this year was exceptional and it was difficult to select the winning images,” said Marni Hutchinson, Communications Specialist with the Town. “The judging panel felt the image of the Laurie Boyd Bridge was fitting for the cover, as a way to recognize the outgoing bridge that has been a part of Okotoks for many years and is very personal to so many in the community.”

More than 80 photographers entered this year’s nature photo contest. The annual 2019 13-month calendar features thirteen winning images. In addition to Shearer, the other 12 winning photographers are:

Lisa Forseth

Gary Axelson

Jessica Duquette

Tonya Kutz

Richard Hogan

Nancy Wessely

Terra Hall

J.R. Parker

Cheryl Hurtak

Shane Richardson

Richard Schmidt

Judy Stasiuk

In addition to being featured on the cover of the calendar, grand prize winner Shearer also received a prize package of environmentally-friendly goods worth $200.

Residents can find their copy of the calendar in the December 12 issue of the Western Wheel or pick one up at select locations around town including the Municipal Centre, Okotoks Recreation Centre, Pason Centennial Arenas, Okotoks Public Library and the Visitor Centre at the Okotoks Art Gallery.

The annual Town calendar is a valuable information resource for residents as it is filled with practical conservation tips, annual community event dates, important reminders such as Christmas tree collection and tax deadlines, as well other special events like clothing exchanges, repair cafes and a new Green Living workshop series.

“Given the strength and diversity of this year’s 450-plus entries, honourable mentions will be showcased in a weekly photo feature on the Town’s social media sites throughout 2019 in a celebration of the talent and local beauty in Okotoks and the Foothills region,” said Hutchinson.

Residents can watch for the annual contest to launch again in August 2019 for the 2020 calendar.