Winners of the 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy Contest have been Chosen - Gateway Gazette

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2018 Name the Puppy contest.

“Thank you to all the children who sent in their suggestions,” said Staff Sergeant Gary Creed, acting Officer in Charge of the PDSTC. “We couldn’t be more proud of our pups and these new names will serve them well.”

The names of the first 13 puppies to be born at the PDSTC in Innisfail, Alberta, were suggested by children representing every province and territory in Canada. Staff at the Centre chose the names from nearly 15,000 entries.

All names had to start with the letter L. For multiple entries of the same name, a draw determined the winning entry.

The winning entries are:

Lance : Kayla Absi (Ottawa, Ontario)

: Kayla Absi (Ottawa, Ontario) Lazer : Seth Reynolds (Saint John, New Brunswick)

: Seth Reynolds (Saint John, New Brunswick) Lenyx : Jaxson Duke (Whitehorse, Yukon)

: Jaxson Duke (Whitehorse, Yukon) Lexi : Rayanna Etheridge (Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador)

: Rayanna Etheridge (Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador) Lilly : Kaitlyn Szulc ( Langley, British Columbia)

: Kaitlyn Szulc ( Langley, British Columbia) Link : Jake Saunders (Yellowknife, Northwest Territories)

: Jake Saunders (Yellowknife, Northwest Territories) Logan : Austyn Harper (Carseland, Alberta)

: Austyn Harper (Carseland, Alberta) Loki : Jackson McQuade Thomson (Iqaluit, Nunavut)

: Jackson McQuade Thomson (Iqaluit, Nunavut) Lola : Alex Bernard (Kensington, Prince Edward Island)

: Alex Bernard (Kensington, Prince Edward Island) Lucy : Saydee Hlagy (Outlook, Saskatchewan)

: Saydee Hlagy (Outlook, Saskatchewan) Luke : Dennea Fitzner (The Pas, Manitoba)

: Dennea Fitzner (The Pas, Manitoba) Luna : Fergus Porter (Antigonish, Nova Scotia)

: Fergus Porter (Antigonish, Nova Scotia) Lux : Arielle Provencher (Montreal, Quebec)

The 13 winners will each receive a laminated 8×10-inch laminated photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog called Justice and an official RCMP baseball cap.

RCMP police service dog teams are an important part of front line policing. They search for missing or lost people, track and apprehend criminals, remove illicit drugs from the streets, detect explosives and search for evidence used in crimes.

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre is the training centre for all RCMP police dog teams in Canada.

Ninety-four percent (94%) of the German shepherds working today as RCMP service dogs were born at the PDSTC as part of the RCMP Police Dog Breeding Program.