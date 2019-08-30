Winspear Centre Expansion Progresses - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government’s investment of $13 million in the Winspear Centre Completion Project will ensure construction moves forward.

Once completed, the Winspear Centre’s new addition will include a mid-size acoustic hall and additional flex-spaces that allow for more cultural and artistic programming, performances, meetings and conferences.

“The Government of Alberta is focused on prioritizing infrastructure projects that invest in Albertans. By supporting projects like the Winspear Centre expansion, we help people get jobs. We also boost opportunities for local businesses as more workers and visitors come to the area, and we increase access to cultural and learning experiences that help promote vibrant communities.”Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

“The Francis Winspear Centre provides unforgettable musical performances, and this funding will make it an even bigger part of the Capital Region’s performing arts community. The expansion will bring the joy of music to more people and will create new beautiful spaces for children and other groups to thrive in, ensuring the Winspear remains the heart of downtown Edmonton for years to come.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

“I am proud to be part of a government that is committed to building a world-class capital city that all Albertans can be proud of. This investment in the Winspear Centre will help bolster the development of downtown Edmonton and create a better overall quality of life for Edmonton residents.”Kaycee Madu, MLA for Edmonton-South West

