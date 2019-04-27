Winter Storm Warning for the Foothills

Warnings

8:52 AM MDT Saturday 27 April 2019

Winter storm warning in effect for:

M.D. of Foothills near Cayley

M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde

M.D. of Foothills near Longview and Eden Valley Res.

M.D. of Foothills near Okotoks and De Winton

M.D. of Foothills near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Prov. Park

M.D. of Foothills near Turner Valley and Black Diamond

M.D. of Willow Creek near Claresholm and Stavely

M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland

Rocky View Co. near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T’ina Res.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.



A spring storm is developing over central Alberta today and will bring snow and blowing snow into southern Alberta this evening.



Ahead of the system, showers with scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. However, as the cold front drops rapidly southward late this afternoon and evening, showers will quickly change to heavy snow. As well, behind the cold front, strong northerly winds will gust as high as 90 km/h reducing visibilities in blowing snow and producing local whiteout conditions, especially in places such as the highway 2 corridor.



Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are expected with higher amounts near 30 cm possible along the foothills and in the southeast over the Cypress Hills. Heavy snow will taper off overnight and Sunday morning.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.



Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

