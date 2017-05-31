Woman Injured by Police Dog During Arrest

The Director of Law Enforcement has assigned the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team to investigate the circumstances of an arrest that resulted in a woman being injured by an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) dog.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, EPS members on patrol in west Edmonton spotted four people inside an SUV believed to be stolen. EPS officers on the ground passed surveillance of the vehicle to the AIR 1 helicopter, where officers aboard observed the occupants abandon the SUV and get into a second vehicle. While AIR 1 maintained its surveillance of the group as it drove around in the second vehicle, EPS officers searched the abandoned SUV and found a shotgun inside.

AIR 1 continued to watch the vehicle from the air as the occupants drove around the Edmonton area and into Leduc, where local RCMP units were called to assist EPS members on the ground. Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, the four occupants abandoned the vehicle in a residential area and fled on foot. Police found one of the occupants, a 25-year-old woman, hiding under a vehicle. After the woman refused to surrender, officers deployed an EPS dog to apprehend her and place her under arrest. The woman was seriously injured during the arrest and required hospitalization. Police arrested the three other occupants of the vehicle without incident.

With the ASIRT investigation underway, there will be no further comment until the matter has been concluded.

