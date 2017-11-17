Women Empowering Women in Hanna

A new Status of Women grant will encourage women in Hanna to build relationships and become mentors to teenage girls.

On Nov. 18, the Hanna Learning Centre will bring together women and girls from the town and surrounding communities for a “Women Empowering Women” conference to build mentoring relationships with junior and senior high school girls.

The event, which is open for registration now, is in response to community members looking to empower young women to foster healthy relationships and self-confidence, and inspire leadership.

“We are working to make life better for women and girls in our rural communities. I have benefited from the women in my life who have mentored me along the way, and I believe communities like Hanna that create supportive networks for girls set themselves up for successful futures.” ~Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women

The conference, funded with a $50,000 grant, covers topics such as gender-based domestic violence, entrepreneurship and leadership. There will be specialized followup sessions about developing healthy relationships, growing a business and running for office.

“We will inspire women and girls in our rural community to network, share knowledge, support and succeed together. The outcome of this project will be the empowerment of women and girls leading to economic security, healthy relationships and an increase in leadership among women.” ~Doray Veno, executive director, Hanna Learning Centre

Hanna, in east-central Alberta, services a large, remote region with a population of more than 10,000 people.

About Status of Women grants

Status of Women’s first-ever grants program funds 33 innovative projects by not-for-profit and charitable organizations for a total of $1.5 million in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Successful projects, such as Hanna Learning Centre’s “Women Empowering Women” conference, help women get good jobs and training, increase the number of women in leadership roles, and work to end violence against women and girls. Other grants have sponsored a women’s leadership conference in Bonnyville, a program to help girls hone their leadership skills in Calgary and training newcomers and Indigenous women for tech jobs in Calgary.