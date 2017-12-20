We are Women, Hear Us Rev

CALGARY, AB – The Motorcycle Show – Calgary, presented by Dalton Timmis Insurance returns to the BMO Centre, Stampede Park January 5-7, 2018. Calgary is the first stop on the Canadian tour providing Calgarians with the very first opportunity to check out the new 2018 showcase of new motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and side-by-sides from all the major manufacturers, before they arrive at local dealers.

“The inaugural SHE Rides Night was held 11 years ago,” says Laurie Paetz, Show Manager, “we continue to celebrate this unique sector of the market due to the increasing number of women that join the riding community each year.”

Female ridership continues to grow at a steady pace. Women get involved in riding because of the excitement, fun, freedom and camaraderie that riding offers. Grab your girlfriends and come down to the Show on Friday night after 5:00 pm and receive half price admission. Find out what’s new in riding gear and apparel and be sure to enter the “ladies only” draw for a brand new 2018 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 ABS courtesy of Canadian Kawasaki.

There is an entire section of the show dedicated to riding clubs, associations and charity rides which help to raise millions of dollars for local charities. The show plays host to hundreds of exhibitors that cater to every level of rider and diverse riding style. Whether it is a learn to ride program, touring destination travel location, or riding club, there will be people on hand that share your particular passion. Begin your riding adventure or plan a trip of a lifetime at this year’s Motorcycle Show – Calgary.

There is no lack of things to take in at this year’s Show. The action attractions are sure to be a hit with riders of all ages. The Yamaha Riding Academy is a great opportunity to introduce kids ages 6-12 to riding. These sessions provide the basics of safety and riding, and allow the kids to take to the supervised track once they receive instruction. This is the perfect environment in which to learn from the pros and practice their skills on a safe supervised track.

The Ground and Gravity Show is a must see. The stunts performed on the arena floor will have you in awe, while the ramp to ramp aerial action performed by some of the most talented freestylers in North America will have you on the edge of your seat.

This year’s Canadian Vintage Motorcycle Club’s exhibit will focus on diversity and highlight the use and historic interest of the motorcycles on display. Take the opportunity to talk with the proud owners and marvel at the advancement of technology over time.

New to the Show this year is the “Handle Bar” a place to chill out and admire some incredible custom bikes provided by Ill Fated Kustoms and revel in the small things that make this lifestyle unique.

For more information on Show hours, on-line ticket purchases, ticket prices, features, and a list of exhibitors please visit www.calgarymotorcycleshow.ca or become part of the Motorcycle Show – Calgary’s online community by liking us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/motorcycleshowcalgary or following us on Twitter @thebikeshows.

ABOUT DALTON TIMMIS INSURANCE

Headquartered in Ancaster, Ontario, the Dalton Timmis Insurance Group is known across Canada as an innovative brokerage that provides specialty insurance products and programs, including its Home for Chrome Motorcycle division, Commercial, Transportation and Personal Insurance divisions. Dalton Timmis Insurance was ranked the number 1 Canadian Brokerage in 2016 by Insurance Business Magazine. Their Home for Chrome Motorcycle division is the presenting sponsor of the Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto Motorcycle Shows.

ABOUT POWER SPORT SERVICES

Power Sport Services (PSS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Motorcycle & Moped Industry Council (MMIC) and the Canadian Off-Highway Vehicle Distributors Council (COHV). PSS owns and produces six

Premiere motorcycle and ATV Show held annually in Quebec City, Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

