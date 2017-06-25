Alberta Craft Council Exhibition: May 6 to August 19, 2017

Women’s Hands Building a Nation by Chinook Guild of Fibre Arts commemorates Canada’s 150 anniversary of confederation. The exhibition celebrates women’s contribution to the nation by highlighting women’s achievements and recognizing their perseverance in the face of great obstacles.

With rug hooking, quilting, needlework and other fibre work, the Guild is recognizing women’s rightful place in the history of Canada. Through their exploration of topics as diverse as fighting for the right to vote, the experience of living in sod houses, yarn bombing and the YWCA, the Guild is celebrating Canadian women with wit, compassion and insight.

The Chinook Guild of Fibre Arts is an organization with over 200 members and has been active in Calgary since 1929. Previously known as the Alberta Handicraft Guild, the Guild has reorganized and changed names several times over the years. Throughout the Guild’s history, they’ve aimed to keep heritage fibre arts alive in their community. Today, the members’ guild proudly carries on this mission in Calgary and area.

Participating Chinook Guild of Fibre Arts members:

Marlene Bartlett, Maureen Benning, Mona Birdwell, Cheryl Bridger, Rose Brooks-Birarda, Loraine Constable, Phyllis Davis, Barb Dilschneider, Tracy Fewster, Mary Glass, Flo Haliburton, Sheralee Hancherow, Marylin Handy, Lynne Howard, Lynda Hynes, Margaret Jessop, Sharon Johnston, Eva Laurion, Mary MacTavish, Bonnie Mather, Dixie McCall, Pat Minton, Christine Mueller, Rebecca Nicholas, Bev Patkau, Jan Peciulis, Corlienne Pennell, Cynthia Prosser, Elaine Proulx, Gail Richards, Wendy Rowan, Sally Scott, Kathy Skyole, Karen Smith, Dianne Sutton, Ann Taylor, Judy Thomson, Ruth Walkden, Gay Walker, Nan Williams and Jennie Wolter

About the ACC

The Alberta Craft Council is the Provincial Arts Service Organization that develops, promotes and advocates for fine craft in Alberta. Since 1980, the ACC has promoted craft in Alberta through exhibitions, publications, marketing ventures, education, awareness projects and information services to its membership and to the general public. The ACC has a dual role: to support contemporary and heritage crafts as significant art forms that contribute to Alberta’s culture; and to develop a craft sector of creative, skilled, viable and sustainable craftspeople, studio, businesses and networks.

The ACC operates the largest public gallery in the province dedicated to exhibiting craft arts. The ACC organizes 15-20 exhibitions each year and runs a Retail Gallery that markets work from about 150 established and emerging craft artists. The Council also coordinates some 30 other services and projects.

Membership is open to all those working in the craft sector and to anyone interested in supporting the development of Alberta Craft.

Alberta Craft Gallery

10186-106 Street

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

780-488-6611 / 1-800-DO CRAFT

Alberta Craft Gallery Hours

Monday – Saturday: 10 am – 5 pm

Thursday: 10 am – 6 pm

Closed Sunday & Statutory Holidays

Free Customer Parking at back of building

Closed: Canada Day – Saturday July 1 & Monday July 3, 2017

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

