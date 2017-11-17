It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!

“The focus of this year’s Christmas Miracle is to surprise and delight WestJet’s guests across Canada,” said Richard Bartrem, WestJet Vice-President Marketing Communications. “What better way to spread holiday cheer than to create incredible experiences for guests, not just once, but for 12 consecutive days leading up to the holiday season.”

Earlier this week, on WestJet’s Facebook page, followers could have their say on how the miracles will unfold. Each day from November 13 and ending on November 24, details of the Christmas Miracles such as bells or bows, experiences or things, tickets or toys can be voted on by visiting the WestJet Facebook page. The outcomes of the votes will be featured in the surprises which begin on November 18 and run daily through November 29. To-date more than 200,000 total votes have been cast. All surprises will be posted on the WestJet Christmas Miracle hub.

Blue Santa and Mrs. Claus will be hosting the Facebook Live sessions while WestJetters, special guests and celebrities will make WestJet’s 12 Flights of Christmas come to life for almost 2,000 WestJet guests flying the airline’s network.

WestJet’s annual Christmas Miracle video will launch in December.

About WestJet

WestJet is proud to be named Best Airline in Canada and one of the best Low Cost Airlines in North America, based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on Trip Advisor, the world’s largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook. Together with our regional airline, WestJet Encore, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2017/2016 Canada’s Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

2017 Best Airline in Canada and Travellers’ Choice Winner Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards for Airlines)

2016 Canada’s most reputable company for Corporate Social Responsibility (Reputation Institute)

2016/2015/2014/2013/2012 Ranked top three for Canadian Brands (Canadian Business Magazine)

2016/2015/2014/2013 WestJet RBC World Elite MasterCard ranked #1 in Canada (MoneySense magazine)

2015/2011/2010/2008/2007/2006/2005 Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Culture (Waterstone Human Capital)

2015 Best Employers in Canada (Aon Hewitt)

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Instagram at instagram.com/westjet

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

SOURCE WestJet