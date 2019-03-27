Workers and Families Focus of 2019 Throne Speech - Gateway Gazette

The throne speech marks the start of the spring session for the Alberta legislature and highlights the government’s ongoing commitment to building a province that works for all Albertans.
“Our government has kept the promises we made to Albertans over the last four years, fighting for what matters to everyday workers and families – good jobs, pipelines, a more diversified economy and strong schools and hospitals. There is more work to do, and this year’s throne speech lays out the work ahead.”
~Premier Rachel Notley
The 2019 throne speech details how the government:
Looking forward, the Premier is committed to defending the things that matter to all Albertans, like affordable child care and public health care, while working to diversify the economy.
That commitment to Alberta families was reinforced by the first bill tabled in the spring session, the Public Health Care Protection Act. The proposed bill would protect Albertans from two-tiered, American-style health care.
If passed, the legislation would prevent queue-jumping and preferential access to insured medical services available to all Albertans.
“Whether you come to a hospital with a fur coat or no coat, you deserve the same, world-class health care as everyone else. It’s a fundamental right of all Albertans.”
~Premier Rachel Notley
The government committed in the throne speech to:
“With the course set in the throne speech, we are going to keep fighting for everyday workers and families. All the while, we will maintain stable, competent and honest government that has its priorities right.”
~Premier Rachel Notley