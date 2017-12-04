World AIDS Day: Statement from Premier Notley

“The first clinical cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or HIV, appeared in the early 1980s. Today, fewer people are becoming infected. And, although there is still no cure, treatment and care are helping most people with HIV stay healthy, avoid AIDS, and live a long life.

“World AIDS Day is a time to look back on our medical and social successes on HIV and AIDS. And it is a time to look forward, to what we still have to do.

“Here in Alberta, World AIDS Day marks the end of Canadian HIV/AIDS Awareness Week and the start of Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week in Canada.

“These weeks are about helping people live with dignity and acceptance, and providing social as well as medical support. It’s an opportunity to remember loved ones lost, and to save lives by sharing information. About one in five Canadians who have HIV don’t know it. The sooner they get diagnosed, the sooner they can receive life-saving treatment.

“Most of all, these weeks are about hope. This World AIDS Day, I ask that all Albertans, of every faith and persuasion, wear a red ribbon to show our compassion, acceptance and support for our loved ones and neighbours – women, children and men – with HIV and AIDS.”