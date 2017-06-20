World Refugee Day: Ministers Miranda, Sabir, Gray

“I came to Canada in 1988 as a refugee from Nicaragua and made my home in this beautiful province. Like so many refugees, my family fled a war-torn country in search of a better life. We came in search of a safe and welcoming place to live and we found it in Calgary. We rebuilt our lives, gave back to our community and today I am a proud Albertan, Canadian and cabinet minister. On World Refugee Day, and every day, it’s important to remember who we are, where we came from and what we represent, helping to make Alberta the province it is today.”
“As a former newcomer to this country, I can relate to the experiences, feelings and sense of uncertainty that accompany you in a new culture and country. I believe that a welcoming environment, along with the supports and programs I found in the community, were essential to my journey and success. On World Refugee Day, let’s reaffirm our commitment to ensuring our province and country is a welcoming place for all those who seek sanctuary and a better life. Personally and as minister of Community and Social Services, I’m committed to helping all newcomers transition successfully into Alberta society, so they can realize their dreams and help make Alberta better.”
“All people, no matter where they are from, deserve a safe place to live. Children, women and men fleeing violence and oppression around the world will have a welcoming home in Alberta. New Canadians, including refugees, play a vital role in helping shape our province’s social, economic and cultural life. On World Refugee Day, we recommit to working closely with our federal and municipal partners, as well as local community agencies, to enhance our programs and ensure newcomers have the supports they need to thrive in our province.”
Alberta will continue to welcome refugees with open arms. The Alberta government remains committed to successfully resettling refugees who come to our province. When refugees land in Alberta, they have access to a wide range of services, including employment and training opportunities.
Community and Social Services takes a holistic approach when working with newcomers, which includes referrals to more than 120 community supports and 34 government supports.