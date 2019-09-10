World Suicide Prevention Day: Statement from Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement on World Suicide Prevention Day:

“Too many Albertans know the profound and lasting pain that’s left over when a person ends their own life. On World Suicide Prevention Day, we stand with those who endure this loss, and the countless Albertans who are battling mental illness, like depression.

“Those Albertans are incredibly strong. They fight each and every day to make it through their struggle, and that strength must be recognized.

“But if you feel overwhelmed, if you are struggling with your own challenges that feel insurmountable, if you are one of those incredibly strong Albertans who fights each and every day through your hurt and pain, know this: You are loved. You are valuable. You are strong.

“We must all work together to cast aside the stigma of depression and other types of mental illness. And, if you ever need it, there is always help available. If you need help, please call Health Link at 811 or the Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”