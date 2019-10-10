World Teachers’ Day: Minister LaGrange - Gateway Gazette

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange issued the following statement on World Teachers’ Day (October 4):

“Teachers are an integral part of our education system. Alberta’s highly qualified teachers work passionately to ensure every student receives a world-class education.

“On World Teachers’ Day, I would like to thank every teacher in our province who goes above and beyond for their students. Their tremendous work makes a positive impact on their students’ lives and inspires students to succeed and reach their full potential.

“On this special day, I encourage Albertans to show their appreciation for Alberta’s teachers. I am grateful for their dedication and their commitment to bring the best out of their students. Teachers play an invaluable role in shaping our future generations and the future of our province.”

