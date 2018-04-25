Would Home Care Make Your Life Easier – Call Unity - Gateway Gazette

Paid Advertisement
Flexible Family Home Care In Your Local Area
Benefits of Unity Home Care
Flexibility, we work around your schedule
Affordable pricing
Variety of services offered
We work with any age
We're local
Professional and compassionate caregivers
Nurses who have been thoroughly screened
Perfect match placement with clients and caregivers
Consistent reliable care, offered 7 days a week - 24 hours a day
We can assist you with subsidized programs that can be overwhelming
We provide references
"Sometimes, the person who's been there for everyone else needs someone to be there for them"
Our Services
Homemaking/Companionship
ADL/Personal Care
Housekeeping/Laundry
Outdoor maintenance
Ranch hand/acreage maintenance
Meal planning/preparation/delivery
Prescription drop-off/pick-up
Grocery shopping
Transportation/Accompaniment
New mom and baby
Bathing
Toileting
Personal grooming
Mobility
Medication reminders and supervision
Respite
Nursing Care
Specialized Care
Post-injury care
Surgery wound care
Pain management
Intravenous treatment
Administration/supervision of medication
Alzheimer's/dementia
Parkinson's disease
ALS/MS
Cancer care
Brain injury
Post-acute rehabilitative care
Unity makes life a little easier
Researched referrals to senior facilities
Free Consultation
Care when you need it
We're not a franchise but a locally owned and operated company in Black Diamond.
We have clients in the MD of Foothills and surrounding towns. Our professional caregivers are also local, ensuring fast service when it counts the most for you and your loved one. You can rest easy knowing that we're here for you as often as you need us and can rely on us to help give you support all in the comfort of your home.
403-860-9554
403-860-5033