Writs Issued for the 30th Provincial General Election - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON – Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer, Glen Resler, confirms that Writs were issued today to administer elections across Alberta. “I am pleased to implement new legislation for the general election that will provide electors with new and improved voting opportunities, such as an additional day of advance poll voting and the ability for all electors to vote at any advance poll location in the province, using our vote anywhere technology,” said Resler. Election Day is April 16, 2019.

Election Timelines:

87 Returning Officer offices open today across Alberta – check Elections Alberta’s website for contact information.

For electors who are away during voting days, a mail-in Special Ballot is available beginning today.

Candidate nominations end at 2:00 p.m. on March 29, 2019.

Advance Polls run Tuesday, April 9, 2019 to Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Canadian citizens who reside in Alberta and are at least 18 years of age or older on Election Day are eligible to vote in the provincial general election.

Registering to vote can be completed right now through a self-service process online (voterlink.ab.ca) or by contacting the Elections Alberta Call Centre at 1.877.422.VOTE (8683). The online process requires an Alberta Driver’s License or Identification Card to authenticate the identity of the elector. No identification is required when registering with the Call Centre. The Call Centre is open Monday through Friday from 8:15 am to 8 pm and weekends from 10 am to 4 pm.

Electors may also register at an advance poll or on Election Day by providing authorized identification containing their name and residential address in the electoral division. A list of authorized identification is on our website: https://www.elections.ab.ca/voters/id-required-to-vote/ (click on “Voters” and then click on “ID required to vote”).

New electoral boundaries are also now in effect and will be reflected on the personalized Where-To-Vote cards mailed out to each registered elector prior to the advance polls. More information can be found online at https://www.elections.ab.ca/resources/2019-boundary-maps/.

For more information about the Provincial General Election, visit www.elections.ab.ca, call toll free at 1.877.422.VOTE (8683), join us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Elections Alberta is an independent, non-partisan office of the Legislative Assembly responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda.

Source: Elections Alberta