Yahoo! Hats off to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth

Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism, issued the following statement about this year’s Calgary Stampede:

“As Minister of Culture and Tourism, I would like to welcome everyone to the world-renowned Calgary Stampede. Come celebrate our western roots and rural agriculture community during Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

“With a new Bollywood show, the first ever strongman competition and demonstration relay races featuring the four top Indigenous horse-racing teams in North America, the Calgary Stampede reflects Alberta’s vibrant and diverse culture. With an abundance of activities, such as the star-studded pro rodeo and music concerts, high-energy shows and midway rides, the Stampede offers adventure for everyone.

“I commend the Calgary Stampede for recognizing the Treaty 7 Nations through its announcement that this year’s parade marshals will be the seven chiefs of the Blackfoot Confederacy of Nations, Stoney Nakoda Nations and Tsuut’ina Nation. Since 1912, the Stampede has provided opportunities for all of us to experience and celebrate the traditions and cultures of Indigenous people in Alberta.

“Exemplifying Alberta’s pioneering spirit, I am inspired by the organization’s commitment to making the Stampede a spectacular experience for all, year after year. Thank you to the organizers, businesses and volunteers for all you do. Through your efforts, the Calgary Stampede contributes to our economy, generating millions of dollars in revenue and providing jobs for Albertans, while creating thousands of memories for families.

“I encourage all Albertans and visitors to grab your 10-gallon white hat, pull up your boots and join the fun. Yahoo!”