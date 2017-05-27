Yao Statement on Auditor General Report

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Health Minister Tany Yao released the following statement, after Auditor General Merwan Saher outlined the many ongoing barriers to an integrated health care system, and stated that “putting more money into the system is not the answer.”

“For two years, the NDP government has been equating more money with a better health system.

“Today we learned unequivocally that this was the wrong course of action.

“Our system costs more per capita than any other province, but Albertans continue to see painstakingly long wait times which can compound health issues and lead to negative outcomes.

“I urge the NDP government to adopt the Auditor General’s recommendations which are aimed at empowering patients and front line workers to make informed care decisions instead of administrators.

“Change in the system is long overdue.”

