 Yazidi Genocide: Statement from Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Yazidi Genocide: Statement from Premier Kenney

By Contributor

Aug 07

Aug 3, 2019

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement in memory of the start of the ISIS genocide of the Yazidi and Assyrian people:

“Five years ago today, ISIS made the depths of its depravity clear when it began attacking the Yazidi and Assyrian people of northern Iraq.

“These ancient minority communities were targeted for elimination because of their religious faiths.

“Over several hellish months, the terrorists slaughtered thousands of innocents. Others were forced to convert to the murderers’ creed, while thousands of Yazidi and Assyrian women and children were kidnapped, enslaved and raped by their captors.

“Thanks to help and support from around the world, the Yazidis and Assyrians survived. As we celebrate, we must also keep speaking out against genocide and any who perpetrate it. Justice demands nothing less.”

