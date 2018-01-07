Year-end Results Show Albertans Benefitted from Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Programs in 2017

Growing energy efficiency sector creating jobs, supporting businesses, diversifying the economy, and saving Albertans energy and money

Calgary, Alberta – Today Monica Curtis, CEO, Energy Efficiency Alberta, reported how Albertans have benefitted from a suite of new energy efficiency and renewable energy programs in 2017.

Albertans are saving an impressive $300 million in energy costs, have received $45 million in instant savings and rebates to purchase over nine-million energy-efficient products, and are avoiding almost three million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions as part of energy efficiency programs in 2017.

Already, more than 1,100 home improvement companies and 200 retailers have helped deliver energy efficiency products and programs, driving economic activity across the province. Approximately 1,200 private sector jobs are expected to be created.

Energy Efficiency Alberta was established in 2017 to design and implement energy efficiency and renewable energy programs as part of Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan. Five programs were launched this year to help Alberta homes, businesses and non-profits save money, reduce their energy consumption, install renewable energy systems, and help create jobs in the province’s growing energy efficiency sector.

2017 Highlights:

Making lives better for Albertans, saving them money and energy

50,000 households increased their energy efficiency through renovations or energy- efficient products.

Nine million energy-efficient products were purchased through the Residential Retail Products Program, which represents $76 million in consumer investment to Albertan homes and another $200 million in associated energy savings for Albertans over the lifetime of the products.

More than 150,000 Alberta households registered for the Residential No Charge Energy Savings Program. When all installations are complete, this will mean energy savings of 700,000 gigajoules annually, and a reduction of more than 20,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. That’s the equivalent of taking 8,000 cars off Alberta roads, or enough energy for 5,800 homes. Participating Albertans will also have saved almost three million litres of water: enough to fill 1,000 Olympic swimming pools.

Supporting Alberta businesses

More than 1,100 home improvement companies and 200 retailers have helped deliver energy efficiency products and programs, driving economic activity across the province.

Energy-efficient products, from appliances to outdoor timers and smart thermostats, were purchased by Albertans at more than 200 retailers, in 600 locations, across the province.

A total of 400 window, insulation and tankless hot water heater home improvement companies upgraded homes across Alberta as part of the Residential Retail Products Program.

More than 1,200 organizations participated in the Business, Non-Profit and Institutional Energy Savings Program. Total rebates delivered to date are $3.5 million, or an average of $2,600 per project. This amounts to more than $11 million in investments by Alberta organizations. The expected energy savings associated with this program are 40,000 gigajoules per year.

More than 90 non-profit and volunteer-based organizations registered for a free energy audit and detailed energy management plan, which will account for reductions of more than 10 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions when upgrades are complete.

Increasing the use of renewable energy by Alberta homes and businesses

More than 500 households and businesses have applied to participate in the Residential and Commercial Solar Program.

When all approved installations are complete, this will represent 16 MW of new energy – enough to power 2,700 homes for one year.

Helping create jobs for Albertans and diversifying the province’s economy

By making upgrades and installing energy-efficient products as part of Energy Efficiency Alberta’s five programs, Albertans are investing $140 million into their homes and businesses.

Approximately 1,200 private sector jobs are expected to be created.

“I am thrilled to see so many Albertans benefitting from our programs in the first six months of operation. More than 1,200 businesses, non-profits and institutions applied for funding to enhance their HVAC and lighting systems, and more than 150,000 households registered to have energy efficient technologies installed. Albertans are clearly embracing energy efficiency and are reaping the benefits.” — Monica Curtis, CEO, Energy Efficiency Alberta

“It’s exciting to see an energy efficiency industry taking shape across the province as an important way to grow and diversify our economy. Already, more than 1,100 home improvement companies and 200 retailers helped deliver energy efficiency products and programs and approximately 1,200 private sector jobs are expected to be created.” — Monica Curtis, CEO, Energy Efficiency Alberta

“The Alberta Residential and Commercial Solar Program has been crucial to the successful development of Alberta’s solar market. The steady growth of Alberta’s young and enthusiastic solar industry is a direct result of this visionary program. Over the past year, 44 new solar businesses have been created in the province providing economic diversity and numerous high-quality, clean-energy jobs.” — Rob Harlan, Executive Director, Solar Energy Society of Alberta

“Energy Efficiency Alberta’s Residential & Commercial Solar Program caters to the growing demand for clean, self-generated electricity by Albertans. The program builds upon many years of hard work by champions from industry and communities who have tirelessly raised awareness of the value of the province’s solar energy resource. In less than a year, it has successfully demonstrated that supporting households and businesses to become part of Alberta’s renewable electricity future makes sense not just for the environment but also for their pocketbooks and for job creation and economic development across the province.” — John Gorman, President & CEO, Canadian Solar Industries Association (CanSIA)

“It’s great to see insulation rebates included in Energy Efficiency Alberta’s home improvement program. The program has helped highlight how the right insulation can save money on energy bills and make homes more comfortable. It’s also provided a business boost for the more than 300 insulation contractors in Alberta helping to deliver the program.” — Jay Nordenstrom, Executive Director, North American Insulation Manufacturers Association

“2017 saw the energy efficiency industry get a tremendous boost with the creation of Energy Efficiency Alberta. Their initial programs generated an unprecedented level of participation from Albertans across the entire province and created the momentum needed to help Alberta realize its true energy efficiency potential. We all look forward to what’s coming in 2018!” — Wayne Morishita, Executive Director, Alberta Energy Efficiency Alliance

“The energy efficiency sector provides enormous potential for employment growth in Alberta. We have an abundance of skilled, available talent and a strong energy ecosystem in this province and we need to continue supporting the programs and people in broadening our industry expertise so that we remain competitive across the entire energy system. Energy Efficiency Alberta’s results to date prove that Albertans are passionate about energy efficiency, bolstered by the jobs it creates and the energy it saves.” — Mary Moran, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development

Energy Efficiency Alberta continues to refine and expand its programs. Watch for announcements on new and expanded programs throughout 2018. Current program information is available at www.efficiencyalberta.ca.

All numbers are reported as of December 31, 2017. Updated numbers will be provided as part of Energy Efficiency Alberta’s first annual report, to be released later this year.

