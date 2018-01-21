Ottawa – The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) is calling on governments to speed up progress towards protecting at least 17% of Canada’s land and freshwater by 2020. In a report released at the end of December, 2017 Year in Review: Protecting Canada’s Land and Freshwater, CPAWS notes that while progress on the ground continues to be slow, there have been some positive steps taken in the last year. CPAWS offers four key recommendations for what Canada needs to do in 2018 to deliver on its 2020 conservation targets.
“This 2017 review highlights how far we’ve come and how far we have yet to go to meet Canada’s 2020 commitments. Beyond the push to 2020, we also have to be planning for the much larger-scale protection nature and people ultimately need to thrive based on science and indigenous knowledge,” says Éric Hébert-Daly, CPAWS’ National Executive Director.
The Report offers the following four recommendations on what needs to be done in 2018 if we are going to step up to the challenge of protecting at least 17% of our land and freshwater by 2020, and set the stage for the larger-scale protection nature and people need to thrive in the long term:
“Time is of the essence. This is the opportunity of a generation to conserve Canada’s irreplaceable wilderness and wildlife, and do what nature and humans need to survive. We need to act now.” adds Hébert-Daly.
Source: CPAWS
Year in Review on Protecting Canada’s Land and Freshwater Shows Slow Progress
Alberta Society of Artists Travelling Art Exhibit in the Turner Valley School Learning Commons
Canadian Auto Industry to Gear Down in 2018
Food Truck Bureaucracy and Notices About Notices: CFIB Shines Light on Over-the-top Regulations for 2018