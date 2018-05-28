Yes 2 Me Scholarship Available - Gateway Gazette

Through the support of the Otsuka and Lundbeck Alliance, SSA will be disbursing seven $2000 scholarships across Alberta to those living with schizophrenia.

Note* Incomplete applications will not be considered

The Application and Referrals forms are located and to be completed online at www.schizophrenia.ab.ca

Eligible Applicant must:

· Be a resident of Alberta

· Be diagnosed with schizophrenia

Be currently enrolled in an education program within Alberta

Complete a Scholarship Application Package online at www.schizophrenia.ab.ca

Provide a completed reference form online at www.schizophrenia.ab.ca

Eligible Programs:

The Scholarship offers financial assistance for a wide range of educational opportunities in which students work to attain a certificate, diploma or degree from an accredited institution, such as:

High school equivalency programs

Community college, trade or vocational school programs

Bachelor or graduate degrees

Criteria:

Applications will be accepted based on the following criteria:

A completed Yes 2 Me Scholarship Application Package

A completed online reference form from a professional such as a doctor, a mental health professional, a teacher, or an employer.

Applications are non-returnable to the applicants. Applications are due by no later than Thursday, July 26, 2018.

All requests will be reviewed by the Schizophrenia Society of Alberta’s Scholarship Committee.

The scholarship winners will be notified by Thursday, August 16, 2018 by e-mail or by mail. All other applicants will be contacted by email or mail.

SSA will be inviting all 2018 scholarship winners to be honored at the Yes 2 Me Celebration. Attendance is not mandatory and will not require a public speech from the any of the scholars.

Payments:

Scholarship cheques are made payable to the applicant’s accredited eligible institution and is credited to the scholarship winner’s fees. (i.e., college, university, trade school, or recognized educational institute) for the Program and will be mailed to the eligible institution at the address identified on the application form.

Not Eligible

Employees, representatives or agents of Otsuka-Lundbeck Alliance and the Schizophrenia Society of Alberta, members of the selection committee, 2016 and 2017 scholarships winners and the persons with whom they are domiciled may not enter the contest. However, SSA Supportive Employment staff are eligible to apply.

Contact

Please contact Ciara at the SSA Provincial office with any questions or support completing the online form at 403-986-9440 or [email protected]