Yom HaShoah: Statement from Premier Kenney

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement on Yom HaShoah:

“Tonight, at sundown, begins Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. On this solemn day, we reflect on the unique horror of the Holocaust, remember the six million innocent men, women and children who were brutally murdered by the Nazis during the Second World War, pay tribute to the survivors and recognize the righteous individuals who risked their lives to save others.

“The Holocaust stands alone in human history for its horror and its inhumanity. It is essential that we remember and learn from this unfathomable crime, and continue to educate future generations about the pernicious effects of prejudice and hatred. In remembering the Holocaust and paying tribute to its victims, we renew our commitment to fight against Holocaust denial and the evils of anti-Semitism. Our task is made only more urgent at a time when anti-Semitic incidents and Holocaust denial seem to be on the rise around the world.

“As Premier of Alberta, I encourage Albertans to use the occasion of Yom HaShoah to learn about the Holocaust, commemorate the victims and pledge to combat anti-Semitism, racism and all forms of discrimination.”