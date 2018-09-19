Yom Kippur: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Yom Kippur: Statement from Premier Notley

By Contributor

Sep 19

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement as Jewish Albertans mark Yom Kippur:

“Across our province, families are gathering in synagogues for the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

“Yom Kippur is about prayer and introspection. It’s a time to think back on transgressions and seek forgiveness, as Jews purify themselves for the year that has just begun.

“Their act of purification also strengthens Jews’ resolve to do tikkun olam (repairing the world) in the new year. That belief, a core part of Judaism, helps make Alberta a better place for everyone to live.

“As the Day of Atonement ends and the shofar sounds, I wish the Jewish people of Alberta the peace that comes from such solemn reflection. G’mar tov

