You Deserve It! Pharmasave Black Diamond Can Help Your Weight Management

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 04

Ideal Protein

Your last diet

FREE ~ Weight Loss and Management Seminar

First Tuesday of Every Month

7:00 pm

Pharmasave in Black Diamond

Come in for the November 7th seminar to meet our new coach!

Please RSVP that you'll be attending so that we're sure to have enough yummies on hand!

CLICK HERE TO RSVP

Ideal Protein is a medically designed and professionally supervised wellness protocol dispensed only by healthcare professionals. It is a muscle-sparing, fat targeting weight loss protocol that was created for athletes in France over 20 years ago. You will lose an average of 2-8 lbs per week without exercise. Ideal Protein has a beginning and an end where we take the weight off, make you healthier, and we show you how to keep it off.

Easy Points to Remember

Medically Supervised

Targets Fat

Conserves Muscle

Reduces Carbohydrates (sugars)

Benefits

Slimmer self

Increase energy

Controls Blood Sugars

Reduces Blood Pressure

Reduces cholesterol

Advantages of this Diet

Lose 2-8 lbs per week

Has a Start and a Finish

No Exercise

Suppresses appetite and decreases cravings

Results are predictable and long lasting

If you are interested in losing weight then you MUST check out this program!

We offer an in and out style program.... we teach you:

WHAT to do and HOW to do it

We help you lose the weight and then get you back into the routine of your normal lifestyle with a few modifications to help you maintain the goals you've reached.

This is an ongoing program, you will be monitored weekly and offered help and guidance.

This program results in all the usual benefits that go with weight loss - lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol, blood sugar control, increased energy and a slimmer looking YOU!

Please RSVP that you'll be attending so that we're sure to have enough yummies on hand!

CLICK HERE TO RSVP

www.idealprotein.com

www.dvweightloss.com

Disclaimer

Visit our website: Pharmasave Black Diamond

Click here for our Super Flyer Sale

