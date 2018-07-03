You’ll Want to Enter the Pharmasave Sweepstakes - Gateway Gazette

You'll Want to Enter the Pharmasave Sweepstakes
Click the image below to go to the entry form
Great prizes to be WON!
• Grand prize of $1,000 Cash
• 1 of 10 $100 Pharmasave Gift Cards
• 1 of 20 $50 Pharmasave Gift Cards
WIN for OUR Community!
Each Pharmasave store has a chance to win for their own community too! The more entries our store receives (customers pick their preferred store), we will be entered into a draw to receive one of five $250 donations to a local charity of our choice (one winning store per region).
Black Diamond Pharmasave stores proudly supports what matters in our communities because communities matter to Pharmasave.