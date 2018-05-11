Young Albertans Recognized with Great Kids Award - Gateway Gazette

Kids overcoming life-threatening illnesses, raising money for important causes and standing up for human rights were among the 16 young Albertans honoured Sunday at the 18th annual Great Kids Award ceremony.

The annual award is given to children and youth across Alberta, in recognition of young leaders who face obstacles, inspire and change the lives of others, and help build stronger communities.

“Even at a young age, these 16 Albertans have exemplified resiliency, leadership, determination and strength. It’s exciting to think about what they’ll do next. Young people who make life better for their communities are an inspiration for all of us.” ~Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

“The Great Kids Award is a fantastic initiative recognizing the incredible efforts of children in Alberta. As a locally owned business, Fantasyland Hotel and West Edmonton Mall look forward to hosting this event each year and will continue to show support for Alberta’s amazing kids.” ~Mukesh Amerkar, general manager, Fantasyland Hotel and West Edmonton Mall

Since its inception, the Great Kids Award has been presented to 288 children aged five to 18. Winners are chosen by an awards selection committee of government and community representatives and event partners.

The Alberta government’s partnership with organizations, including IBM and Fantasyland Hotel, helps recognize and celebrate Alberta’s young people for doing great things in their communities.