Young Musicians Extraordinaire Features 13-year-old Jacques Forestier & Luka Coetzee - Gateway Gazette

Young Musicians Extraordinaire Features 13-year-old Jacques Forestier & Luka Coetzee

Apr 21

On April 28th, the High River Gift of Music caps off their season with one of the audience’s favourite concerts, Young Musicians Extraordinaire, this year featuring Jacques Forestier on violin and Luka Coetzee on cello. Both only thirteen years old, Luka and Jacques delight audiences with their passion for music.

Jacques is the only Canadian to qualify for the prestigious 2018 Menuhin Violin Competition, held in Geneva, April 12 – 22. And Luka studies at the Honours Academy for Gifted Youth of Mount Royal University Conservatory. With numerous awards and performances under their belts, including Jacques’ Carnegie Hall performance, you will be saying “I heard them when…”

The programme includes music by J.S. Bach, Elgar, Brahms, Wieniawski, and more.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 28th at High River United Church (145 MacLeod Trail SW, High River). Tickets are $30 (at door) / $25 (advance) / $10 (youth 18 and under) and are available online through www.highrivergiftofmusic.com or at the door. For more information, visit www.highrivergiftofmusic.com

About the High River Gift of Music

The High River Gift of Music Society is a non-profit society bringing excellent classical music to the community of High River since 2009. The diversity of instrumentalists and vocalists – from marimba to piano, from the ancient Chinese pipa to guitar, from choirs to opera singers – opens the doors to the magical world of music.

