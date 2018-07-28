Your Customers are Looking for YOU! - Gateway Gazette

Paid Advertisement
If you’re ignoring digital – you’re ignoring customers. But we get that digital can be overwhelming, scary, and even costly. Everything we do is digital – let us save you time and money while helping you to make money.
Because it’s always there – and it’s always ready . . .
There are currently over 3 billion active users on the Internet. Facebook alone has over 2 billion active users. Pretty much says it all.
We provide you with as much digital exposure to your local market as possible.
Website
STEADY AND RELIABLE
Your ad will be available through our website 24/7 for the duration of your campaign. If someone wants to come back to it, they’ll easily find it.
Social Media
FRIENDLY AND INTERACTIVE
We take you to where your customers are hanging out in a friendly manner that encourages engagement and interaction.
PERSONAL AND CONVENIENT
We have permission to invite you into the homes of our readership by delivering them personal emails that share your message.
What does it cost?
We have price points for every budget. From as little as $30/month to a special VIP campaign for $1,000/month.