Your Customers are Looking for YOU!

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 14

Thank you for your interest in being a member of our Business Directory. Below you will find the "Listing Membership Levels" that we currently have available.

Business Directory Membership Choices

  • Basic monthly
  • Basic Annual
  • Features

Each listing includes:

Full contact info
Call to action
One category
One feature image

• Unlimited self-serve updates
• Social shares to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn
Short description of your business
Long description of what your business offers

Once you have decided on the best choice for you, click the "Select" button below.

You'll be asked to create an account and to enter your credit card information.

Upon successful approval of your credit card (Visa, Mastercard or American Express) you'll be taken to a confirmation page with further instructions and you will also receive a confirmation email.

You will be able to access your billing account to make changes in the future and you'll have access to your listing account which you can return to at anytime to update your listing as needed. You can also contact us at any point if you have any questions or would like some help. We can be reached by email at: [email protected] or by phone at 403-933-4283.

When you submit your listing, we will receive it as a Pending Submission, which we will review within 24-48 hours. Once approved your listing will be live. If we have any questions or concerns we will contact you prior to approving your listing.

Click here if you'd like to watch a short video that walks through the booking and paying process.

Level Price  
Basic Monthly Listing $31.50 per Month. Select
Basic Annual Listing $315.00 per Year. Select


← RETURN TO OUR DETAILED SALES PAGE

Listings can be cancelled at any time, before the next renewal date. There are no refunds for partially used periods. All prices are in CAD and include any applicable taxes.

