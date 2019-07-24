Your Vehicle is not a Dogsitter - Gateway Gazette

As the temperature rises, so do the number of calls about dogs being left in vehicles.
Most people understand that leaving a pet in a vehicle on a hot day can lead to death or serious health problems for dogs in a very short period of time. However, even on mild summer days it does not take long for the temperature in a car to reach dangerous levels. The following chart shows the temperature inside a vehicle in a study conducted at San Francisco State University. The figures have been converted to Celsius from Fahrenheit.
The study also found that cracking the windows or parking in the shade did not have much impact on how hot a vehicle gets.
Dogs have limited ability to sweat so the effects of a warm vehicle are exacerbated for our canine friends. This means a dog can overheat and go into medical distress quickly. A warm vehicle creates a potentially lethal environment in a very short period of time.
If you see a dog inside a vehicle, call 911. Police can get to the dog to free it much quicker than an Alberta SPCA Peace Officer.
Dog owners who leave their dog in a hot vehicle could be charged under the Animal Protection Act. If convicted, the owner could face a maximum fine of up to $20,000 and a lifetime prohibition from owning animals.
More information about the study on vehicle temperatures can be found here.