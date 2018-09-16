Your Welcome Wagon Hostess Is Waiting to Hear From You - Gateway Gazette

Welcome To the Neighbourhood!

Founded in 1930, Welcome Wagon is a Canadian-owned, FREE service for families experiencing a lifestyle change. Whether you are moving to a new neighbourhood, planning a wedding or having a baby, we have exclusive deals, events and services catered to your needs. Sign up today and receive a personal visit or coupons right on your phone!

New to the Community?

Whether you are a new homeowner or are simply relocating to a different neighbourhood, packing and moving are just the first steps. Finding your way around town and familiarizing yourself and your family with the local community can be tough. As a free service, we’re here to help to get settled into your new home and neighbourhood.

Bride-to-Be?

Nothing is more exciting than planning a wedding. But from the wedding dress of your dreams to venue, cake and photography, this rite of passage is an expensive one. Welcome Wagon’s bridal shows can help. So whether you want to consult with the best wedding gown designers in town or astound your guests with a first-class caterer, add our bridal show to your wedding checklist. Mingle with top-notch vendors, conveniently under one roof.

Attend a Welcome Wagon bridal show near you to get wedding offers and exclusive discounts!

Expecting a Baby?

Are you a new mom or having a baby soon? The transition from pregnancy to parenthood can be challenging. From hospital visits to home visits, our reps always come bearing free gifts and discounts for new and expecting mothers.

New Business?

Understanding the needs of the local business community Welcome Wagon`s Business Programs were launched. Providing a personal greeting to new New Business Owners.

Call Your Okotoks Hostess, Adele at 403-938-2532