If You’re an RPhT we want you! – Now Hiring Pharmasave Black Diamond

The Black Diamond Pharmasave is currently seeking a full time Registered Pharmacy Technician. Pharmasave is an independently owned pharmacy in the heart of Black Diamond just 35 minutes from South Calgary. Our team consists of 2 pharmacy assistants and 3 pharmacists; our Registered Pharmacy Technician position has just become available. Our pharmacy operating system is Kroll and experience with Kroll is an asset.

Having worked with an RPhT over the last 4 years, our team has learned the benefits of utilizing our RPhT position to their full scope of practice.

The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting in the preparation and checking of prescription medications and compliance packaging.

In addition, duties will include inventory management, teaching of professional products, and corresponding data entry of pharmacy records.

Applicants must have excellent verbal communication skills, be detail oriented, have adequate typing / data entry skills, and be proficient in developing relationships with customers. Our goal is to involve our RPhT in any aspect of pharmacy services that their ability will allow.

The ideal candidate requires the ability to work as part of a team and must be capable of adapting to unexpected challenges.

Remuneration includes competitive salary, mileage, benefits, 3-4 weeks holiday depending on experience, licensing fees paid and continuing education contributions.

Position available ASAP.

Submit Resume to:

[email protected]

Fax 403-933-7999

Box 1066, Black Diamond, AB T0L0H0