Local Foothills Youth Amoung Those Recognized with Queen’s Jubilee Awards - Gateway Gazette

Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell honoured young advocates, scientists, artists and volunteers at the Queen’s Jubilee awards ceremony.

The lieutenant-governor and Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, MLA for Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville, presented recipients with the 2018 Queen’s Golden Jubilee Citizenship medals and Queen’s Golden Jubilee Arts medal at Government House.

The Citizenship Medal recognizes students for their outstanding citizenship, leadership, community service and volunteerism. The Scholarship for Performing Arts honours a student who demonstrates talent and potential in the arts.

Along with a medal, each recipient receives a $5,000 scholarship to further their personal development, as they become Alberta’s future leaders.

“This year’s medal recipients share a sense of compassion and dedication to community service, combined with a tireless spirit of adventure and innovation. They have made great use of these gifts to date and I trust that they will continue to give back as they build their careers.”Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell

“These young people are committed to excellence in everything they do, from scientific research and artistic practice to humanitarian work and charity. I am proud to support them as they pursue their goals and strive to make their communities a better place for all Albertans.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

Hope Roberts, Turner Valley

QEII Golden Jubilee Citizenship Medal recipients

Kassidy Gerhardi from Cochrane

Garrett Gerrard from St. Albert

Sydney Hucal from Red Deer

Arzina Jaffer from Okotoks

Fajar Khan from Fort McMurray*

Andrew Li from Edmonton

Hope Roberts from Turner Valley

Tim Zekai Wu from Calgary*

QEII Golden Jubilee Scholarship for the Performing Arts recipient

Gabrielle Couillard-Després from Edmonton*

*Unable to attend the ceremony



Arzina Jaffer of Okotoks

This Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Award was established in 2002 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the ascension of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to the throne. Since then, 127 young people have received the citizenship award and 34 have received the arts award, including the recipients of the 2018 award.

A selection committee chooses recipients of the citizenship award from the Alberta high school students who received the Premier’s Citizenship Award that year. Students can apply for the arts scholarship through the Alberta Foundation for the Arts.

