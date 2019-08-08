Yuvraj Singh’s YOUWECAN Fundraiser a Huge Success - Gateway Gazette

Photo by: Pal Pillai /Focus Sports/ GT20

Toronto: YOUWECAN Global T20 Canada and Bombay Sports, in association with ‘Math for Life’, hosted a charity dinner to raise funds for the YOUWECAN cancer charity run by Yuvraj Singh. The fundraiser was attended by a number of generous dignitaries from various walks of life and turned out to be a roaring success. The event helped the foundation to not only raise 100,000 CAD but also cover the medical expenses of 6 kids for upto 10,000 CAD each, who are from underprivileged backgrounds and suffering from cancer.

“This is an overwhelming moment for me and my foundation. We are so lucky to have such wonderful human beings who are willing to help our society in a crucial fight against cancer. I am thankful to Bombay Sports and Math for Life for strengthening my hands to fight cancer,” said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj shared some memories of his own fight against cancer, and how it changed the way he now leads his life. Toronto- based non-profit ‘Math for Life’, who were the partners at the event, played a key role in mobilizing local support for the charity.

Speaking on the occasion, the President of Bombay Sports Mr. Gurmeet Singh said, “Yuvraj Singh is the beacon of hope and courage in India for people fighting cancer. By sharing his story, he has already removed the stigma attached to the disease. We are extremely gratified to join hands with YOUWECAN to fight cancer. I thank all the donors who have helped us to raise funds.”

The event was hosted by former New Zealand fast bowler and popular broadcaster, Simon Doull. In a freewheeling chat in the fully packed hall, Yuvraj, a two-time world champion, shared the story of his pain, suffering, recovery, and triumph. “The story of Yuvraj Singh’s fight against cancer transcends boundaries and encourages people across the world. The success of the event is testimony to that. We are delighted to partner with Bombay Sports to create awareness and support for YOUWECAN in Canada,” said founder of Math for Life, Mr. Ritesh Malik.

YOUWECAN foundation was initiated while Yuvraj Singh was still in the hospital. He shared his experiences with the virtual world by posting pictures of his treatment and the severe physical changes he was going through, sending one clear message: FIGHT. This message is the guiding mission of the organization. Today, YOUWECAN works extensively on cancer control in India with a focus on creating awareness, conducting screenings, providing financial aid to underprivileged patients and empower cancer survivor students through scholarships. Till date, they have impacted over 150,000 people through their various programs.

The event was adequately supported by Canada India Foundation, The Final Score, and Universal Promotions, and hosted by Holiday Inn, Toronto Airport.