YYC is Making International Travel Easier as it Launches New Border Technology - Gateway Gazette

Calgary, Alberta (May 21, 2019) – Beginning May 22, the Calgary Airport Authority is pleased to announce, in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), that international and U.S. arriving guests will use Primary Inspection Kiosks (PIK) as they enter Canada at YYC Calgary International Airport.

Guests will no longer be required to fill out standard paper declaration cards (E311 forms) once all PIK units are installed and operating.

YYC and the CBSA also encourage guests to install the CanBorder eDeclaration mobile app, available on all platforms, to their phones, prepare their declaration in advance and then scan their quick response (QR) code at a designated kiosk upon arrival.

“Once downloaded to your device, the mobile app can reduce the time it takes to complete the Canadian customs process by up to 50 per cent – every time you enter the country,” said Michael Hayward, Vice President, Marketing and Guest Experience, The Calgary Airport Authority. “The app even works in your phone’s ‘Airplane Mode’ so no data is required and, along with the kiosks, streamlines the process for guests arriving at YYC.”

“The airport has been working very closely with CBSA on this transition and bringing this new technology to passengers,” said Mike Maxwell, Vice President, Infrastructure and Chief Information Officer, The Calgary Airport Authority. “I would like to thank everyone for their hard work as we improve our guests’ experience at YYC.”

“The CBSA is pleased to work with our partner, the Calgary Airport Authority, to bring the Primary Inspection Kiosks to YYC Calgary International Airport. Facilitating a simplified and quicker digital border process at YYC is a priority for the CBSA.” Nina Patel, Director of Central Alberta District, CBSA Prairie Region.

In total, 80 kiosks will replace the existing 43 units, providing all international and Canadian passengers arriving in Canada with a simplified self-service option. The first 36 PIK units will be available for guests on the first flight arriving on May 22. The remaining units will be put into use as they are setup until June 4, when all PIK units will be installed. During this transition time, longer lines and delays may occur for incoming international and U.S. arriving passengers. Our customer care ambassadors will be monitoring lines and assisting guests.

We have created English and French instructional videos for guests, taking them through a step-by-step process of how to use PIK.

To download the CBSA CanBorder eDeclaration mobile app on your smartphone go to https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/travel-voyage/edeclaration-eng.html

